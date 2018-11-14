Michael Avenatti arrested in Los Angeles, denies domestic violence accusations

The Amazing Kraskadamus makes some predictions for the upcoming week and shares his picks made in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks contest.
Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rose to prominence representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal pursuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence.
On Wednesday, wildfire experts said the Northern California wildfire that has killed at least 48 is the deadliest in a century.
Through all the devastation, one San Diego woman is making a huge difference by saving lives. Dana Serratore has been risking her own life to save animals from the inferno in and around Malibu.
If you have been in any one of San Diego County’s courthouses, you may have seen dogs roaming the hallways. They are part of a special program designed to help some of the most vulnerable victims.
Firefighters have halted the spread of those small brush fires off Camino Santa Fe and Calle Cristobal in Sorrento Valley, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The death toll from the massive Woolsey Fire burning through Malibu and surrounding areas appeared Wednesday to have risen to three, with authorities confirming the discovery of a charred body in a burned-out Agoura Hills home.
Seven San Diego school districts were closed Wednesday due to San Diego Gas & Electric's public safety power shut off, but are expected to re-open Thursday; and the Red Flag Warning that prompted the shut-off ended Wednesday evening.
A national fundraising campaign to help Native American students in South Dakota is now targeting San Diegans; and while the students' stories will certainly tug on your heart-strings, there's something you should know before reaching for the checkbook.
A 14-year-old Fallbrook High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making an online threat to carry out a shooting at the northern San Diego County campus, authorities reported.