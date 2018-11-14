Migrant Caravan: New group arrives at the border

Seven San Diego school districts were closed Wednesday due to San Diego Gas & Electric's public safety power shut off, but are expected to re-open Thursday; and the Red Flag Warning that prompted the shut-off ended Wednesday evening.
A national fundraising campaign to help Native American students in South Dakota is now targeting San Diegans; and while the students' stories will certainly tug on your heart-strings, there's something you should know before reaching for the checkbook.
A 14-year-old Fallbrook High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making an online threat to carry out a shooting at the northern San Diego County campus, authorities reported.
The San Diego County Public Administrator/Guardian/Conservator's Office announced Wednesday the need for items ranging from clocks to colored pencils for its annual holiday gift drive for at- risk county residents.
Nearly 400 additional Central American migrants arrived Wednesday in Tijuana – joining the more than 300 migrants that arrived Tuesday.
A worker at an Old Town hotel testified Wednesday that a man pulled a gun on her in a women's restroom earlier this year and demanded sex, but she told him no and escaped when he backed into a stall and closed the door.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved a program that will allow local businesses to provide food and products in incorporated areas with less red tape.
Your fur-pal is waiting for you at The Doggie Street Festival! An adoption event on Saturday, November 17th at NTC Park Liberty Station from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
San Diego residents might have heard some loud noises or saw low-flying aircraft Wednesday morning, but officials say the public should not be alarmed.