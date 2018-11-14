Migrant Caravan: New group arrives at the border

TIJUANA (NEWS 8) – Nearly 400 additional Central American migrants arrived Wednesday in Tijuana – joining the more than 300 migrants that arrived Tuesday.

Mexican officials have had to deal with the growing group as U.S. authorities set up razor wire barriers along the border fence. “We are preparing for this unique group. We are always working to improve the border here and improve the infrastructure,” said Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief, Rodney Scott.

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection closed several lanes into the United States, but left some open for the tens of thousands of people who make the crossing on a daily basis.

On Sunday, a migrant group, mostly from the LGBTQ community, arrived in the evening in Tijuana. Many feeling poverty, gang violence, persecution and political instability in Central American countries like Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

Chief Rodney Scott said, in regards to those crossing illegally, “you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted. Ultimately, [you] will be returned to your country. Don’t put yourself at risk or your family.”

More than 5,700 troops deployed across the southwest border from Texas through Arizona. Nearly 1,300 troops have been stationed along the San Diego, Mexico border.

#SanDiego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said – We are ready and will do our job and will make sure everyone is arrested and prosecuted. #CBP #USBP pic.twitter.com/Z1buXKBrIc — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 14, 2018

The first group of the migrant caravan arrived at the Tijuana border yesterday afternoon. #CBP has deployed resources to safely secure the area near Imperial Beach. All seeking entry into the U.S. are urged to present themselves at an official Port of Entry. #USBP pic.twitter.com/uGWUKjxJkj — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 14, 2018

RELATED