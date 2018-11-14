San Diego County announces Holiday gift drive for at-risk residents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Public Administrator/Guardian/Conservator's Office announced Wednesday the need for items ranging from clocks to colored pencils for its annual holiday gift drive for at- risk county residents.

The office, at the court's direction, oversees residents who are found to be unable to manage their personal affairs. They often lack family members willing to assist them and are abuse and neglect victims. According to the Administrator/Guardian/Conservator's office, gifts given to clients via the holiday gift drive are generally the only present they receive during the holidays.

The office collected roughly 2,300 blankets, toiletries and other donated items during last year's gift drive. Residents can donate new, unwrapped items of all kinds, including clothing, personal hygiene items, blankets, paperback books, towels, gift cards and stuffed animals.

The county cannot accept cash donations or donations from businesses that have a contract with the county.

Donation items can be delivered to the Administrator/Guardian/Conservator's office at 5560 Overland Ave., Suite 130, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 30. Office staff individually wrap each gift and deliver the packages directly to clients.

Residents seeking more information about the Administrator/Guardian/Conservator or the gift drive can call (858) 694-3500.