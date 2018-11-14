Fallbrook High School student arrested for alleged school shooting threat

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 14-year-old Fallbrook High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making an online threat to carry out a shooting at the northern San Diego County campus, authorities reported.

The teen was taken into custody early this afternoon in connection with the menacing social media post, which came to light Monday evening and included a photograph of a gun, according to sheriff's officials.

"No weapons were found at the juvenile's residence, and it is believed the suspect had no intention of actually following through with a shooting," Sgt. Patrick Yates said.

The threat prompted a heightened law enforcement presence at and around the South Stage Coach Lane school this morning and afternoon, Yates said.

The suspect's name was withheld.

"It is the policy of the Sheriff's Department not to release identifying information about juvenile arrestees," the sergeant said.