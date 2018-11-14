Fallbrook High School student arrested for alleged school shooting threat

The San Diego County Public Administrator/Guardian/Conservator's Office announced Wednesday the need for items ranging from clocks to colored pencils for its annual holiday gift drive for at- risk county residents.
A national fundraising campaign to help Native American students in South Dakota is now targeting San Diegans; and while the students' stories will certainly tug on your heart-strings, there's something you should know before reaching for the checkbook.
Nearly 400 additional Central American migrants arrived Wednesday in Tijuana – joining the more than 300 migrants that arrived Tuesday.
Seven San Diego school districts were closed Wednesday due to San Diego Gas & Electric's public safety power shut off.
A worker at an Old Town hotel testified Wednesday that a man pulled a gun on her in a women's restroom earlier this year and demanded sex, but she told him no and escaped when he backed into a stall and closed the door.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved a program that will allow local businesses to provide food and products in incorporated areas with less red tape.
Your fur-pal is waiting for you at The Doggie Street Festival! An adoption event on Saturday, November 17th at NTC Park Liberty Station from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
San Diego residents might have heard some loud noises or saw low-flying aircraft Wednesday morning, but officials say the public should not be alarmed.
The City of Imperial Beach and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography announced the details Wednesday of the city's plan for dealing with rising sea levels.