Brush fires break out in Carmel Valley and Sorrento Valley

CARMEL VALLEY (NEWS 8) - A brush fire broke out Wednesday evening on Carmel Mountain Road and Canter Heights Drive.

Fire crews arrived and reported that there are structures threatened. It's heavy fuel with a slow rate of spread at this time.

Water drops are being conducted by a helicopter.

SORRENTO VALLEY

Firefighters have halted the spread of those small brush fires off Camino Santa Fe and Calle Cristobal in Sorrento Valley, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

There are no reports of structural damage or injuries.

