Father, 92, allegedly shoots and kills 51-year-old son in Old Town, investigation underway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Police on Wednesday night are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 92-year-old father and his 51-year-old son in Old Town.

The death was reported about 6:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Juan Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A resident in the area called police to say her elderly neighbor was calling for help after he had allegedly shot his son.

When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home.

San Diego homicide investigators are investigating the incident and trying to determine what prompted the shooting. The father of the victim was detained and transported to the Homicide Office for further questioning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.