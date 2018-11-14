Homicide investigation underway in San Diego's Old Town - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Homicide investigation underway in San Diego's Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was underway Wednesday night into a homicide in the Old Town section of San Diego.

The death was reported about 6:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Juan Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available. The department's Homicide Unit was investigating.

