True Blue Buddies: Thanksgiving dinner with SDUSD police

Students from Central Elementary School and other San Diego elementary schools on Wednesday took part in a special Thanksgiving dinner with their True Blue Buddies.
San Diego Police on Wednesday night are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 92-year-old father and his 51-year-old son in Old Town.
Firefighters were able to halt the spread of two small brush fires – one in Carmel Valley and another Sorrento Valley on Wednesday night.
The death toll from the massive Woolsey Fire burning through Malibu and surrounding areas appeared Wednesday to have risen to three, with authorities confirming the discovery of a charred body in a burned-out Agoura home.
On Wednesday, wildfire experts said the Northern California wildfire that has killed at least 48 is the deadliest in a century.
The Amazing Kraskadamus makes some predictions for the upcoming week and shares his picks made in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks contest.
Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rose to prominence representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal pursuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence.
Through all the devastation, one San Diego woman is making a huge difference by saving lives. Dana Serratore has been risking her own life to save animals from the inferno in and around Malibu.
If you have been in any one of San Diego County’s courthouses, you may have seen dogs roaming the hallways. They are part of a special program designed to help some of the most vulnerable victims.
