True Blue Buddies: Thanksgiving dinner with SDUSD police

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Students from Central Elementary School and other San Diego elementary schools on Wednesday took part in a special Thanksgiving dinner with their True Blue Buddies.

The dinner is part of a year-long mentorship program between kids and school police officer mentors.

The San Diego Unified School District started the True Blue Buddy Program four years ago. “It builds a connection and relationship with the kids,” said Chief Michael Marquez, San Diego Unified School District Police Department.

This year, the program paired 30 SDUSD police officers to mentor students from the City Heights School.

Each year a new school is chosen based on different needs. In the past, low-income and military families have built connections with police.

“It just humanizes police officers. Our main job is to help these kids,” said Officer Caleb Arnold.

Mario Parras II is now a father, but when he was a student at Euclid Elementary he was in a similar program. On Wednesday, he recognized Officer Dan – who was his school resources officer as a kid – in the server line.

Elizabeth Castillo-Duvall is the principal at Central Elementary School. She said the program has “been a true blessing. We have so many kids that need an example – someone to look up to. Someone to truly be a buddy.”

Parra said he is already seeing the impact on his third grade son, Mario. “He is shy, but he is starting to break out and talking to officers and getting together.”

For Officer Arnold, it’s about giving back what he searched for as a kid. “I really want to be that positive role model that these kids could look up to and maybe potentially become police officers when they get older.”