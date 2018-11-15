Toys! Toys! Toys! Your 2018 holiday toy guide

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The holidays are right around the corner, and that means it's also gift-giving season, especially for those toy-loving little ones!

No two kids are the same—so it’s impossible for just one toy to stand out as the hottest toy of the season.

The Toy Insider has all the information about this season's best toys in one convenient place.

They've put together a 'Hot 20' list that incorporates 20 different products that are sure to top kids’ wish lists, but it also includes something for kids of all ages.

Every child has individual needs and passions, so it's best to review each toy using their skill key, check out each age segment, and check out the rest of the guide for even more great gifts that will light up the holidays.