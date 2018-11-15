Celebrate all things San Diego including free hikes and new exhibits at the Nat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Prepare to be dazzled. The Nat has opened Hidden Gems, a brand-new exhibition that will display more than 100 stunning objects from the Museum's mineralogy collection, many of which have never before been on public display.

Unlike traditional exhibitions that are housed within a defined gallery space, Hidden Gems is a vertical exploration of The Nat's collection. Several cases of gems and minerals are displayed on each level of the Museum.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek inside the exhibit and then takes you outside to explore San Diego with the Canyoneers.

This program through The Nat offers free guided tours on beautiful trails all around the county, from coast to cactus.