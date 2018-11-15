Batkid saved San Francisco 5 years ago, and his cancer's been in remission ever since

As the scope of a deadly Northern California wildfire set in, the sheriff said more than 450 people had now been assigned to comb through the charred remains in search for more bodies. The blaze has killed at least 56 people and authorities say 130 are unaccounted for.
A 92-year-old man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting his 51-year-old son inside their Old Town home.
Fire crews hoped to capitalize on diminishing winds today as they worked to expand containment lines around the deadly Woolsey Fire, while more residents were allowed to return to their homes and a firefighter was recovering in a hospital after being struck by a car.
A man who allegedly hit a woman with a pickax on Thursday in a home near La Jolla Shores holed up inside and refused to surrender when police arrived, prompting a several-hour standoff that ended when he walked out and was taken into custody.
Five years after he saved San Francisco from villainy, received cheers from a crowd of 20,000 and kudos from the president, Miles Scott — the Make-A-Wish recipient who, for a day, became Batkid — lives today in remission from leukemia.
On Friday, Nov. 16, the News 8 morning crew will make a trip out to La Mesa and its surrounding areas to showcase those communities of San Diego. While we wait for TGI8, we dove into the News 8 archives and unearthed some snippets from the past in East County neighborhoods. Join us for this walk down memory lane and tune in Friday to see how things have changed!
The hottest, the grossest, and the need-to-have it: The Toy Insider has all the information about this season's best toys in one convenient place.
If you have been in any one of San Diego County’s courthouses, you may have seen dogs roaming the hallways. They are part of a special program designed to help some of the most vulnerable victims.
Prepare to be dazzled. The Nat has opened Hidden Gems, a brand-new exhibition that will display more than 100 stunning objects from the Museum's mineralogy collection, many of which have never before been on public display.