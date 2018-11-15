Man found guilty of murder for push that led to elderly woman's death in Oceanside

VISTA (CNS) - A man who pushed a 93-year-old woman through a screen door and onto a concrete deck in Oceanside -- leading to her death 11 days later -- was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.



William Forrest Sutton, 68, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17.



On April 16, 2016, 93-year-old Margaret Wood went to her friend's home to get some belongings and got into an argument with Sutton, her friend's caretaker. Surveillance video of the altercation shows Sutton pushing Wood out of her friend's home, prosecutors said.



Sutton fled the senior community but was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder, which was modified to murder upon Wood's death.

