Scripps Health team deployed to Camp Fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Five nurses from Scripps Health, who are part of a medical response team, are traveling to Northern California to care for the people affected by the Camp Fire.

The five nurses will help out at a shelter in Chico, near the town of Paradise. Scripps CEO Chris Vangorder said the team took their own supplies and will provide check-ups and medicine to those in need.

The team will also offer emotional support.

“These are people that have lost their homes and in some cases they have family members that are missing and have not been accounted for yet. The doctors and the nurses up there will help support the individuals with acute needs. Certainly, there is going to be potentially respiratory issues because of the all the smoke and there are more long-term chronic issues with medications they perhaps lost during the fires," said Vangorder.

The nurses will stay in tents over the next couple of weeks - with those who lost everything in the fire. Vangorder said he is proud of this team. “We want to pick people that are clinically good, but also strong emotionally because this will have an impact on them as well.”

The Scripps’ emergency response team formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Since then, Scripps staff has been deployed to several disaster areas, including, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and Haiti earthquake.

Vangorder said he will travel to the shelter in Chico next week to check on his team.