Scripps Health team deployed to Camp Fire

Five nurses from Scripps Health, who are part of a medical response team, are traveling to Northern California to care for the people affected by the Camp Fire.
A transient accused of repeatedly burglarizing the office of a South Bay community group before torching the premises last week pleaded not guilty Thursday to a slew of charges including arson of a structure, grand theft and burglary.
A 52-year-old professional photographer was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a modeling session in Carlsbad, authorities reported Thursday.
A man who pushed a 93-year-old woman through a screen door and onto a concrete deck in Oceanside -- leading to her death 11 days later -- was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.
Fire crews hoped to capitalize on diminishing winds Thursday as they worked to expand containment lines around the deadly Woolsey Fire, while more residents were allowed to return to their homes and a firefighter was recovering in a hospital after being struck by a car.
Confirmed flu cases in San Diego County are well behind the rate of confirmed cases during last year's flu season, according to county health officials.
A 92-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting his 51-year-old son inside their Old Town home.
Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, as the search went on for more bodies. At least 56 people were killed and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.