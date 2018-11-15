Wind causes damage at therapeutic horse center in Ramona

RAMONA (NEWS 8) — The strong winds we saw this week left a mess in some parts of the county - including at a very special horse-riding facility in Ramona.

The Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center suffered a significant loss; one that the horses are definitely feeling.

The horses at Cornerstone have a unique bond with the people who come spend time with them. The nonprofit helps active duty members and veterans - including those suffering from PTSD.

Judy Beckett is the executive director of the center and says she has never seen winds as strong as she did this week in Ramona.

“You literally got pushed into fences from the wind,” said Judy. “I almost got knocked off my feet five times.”

She says the horses are exhausted.

“In that kind of weather, they can get really anxious and nervous,” said Judy.

The wind was so strong it tore off the roof of a barn next door.

While all the buildings at the center are still standing, it’s what was on the ground that’s noticeably missing.

“We started looking in the stalls and realizing ‘oh my gosh, all the DG and sand is gone, and the horses are standing on bedrock,’” said Judy.

The sand or decomposed granite is important for the horses.

"For them to be healthy and [have] healthy joints and be comfortable they need to have a cushion,” Judy said. “So, if you see along the fence line over there – it's more red - that’s all bedrock.”

She says they need about 120 yards or six giant truckloads full of the sand at a cost of about $4,000.

“We’re really busy [so] to say, ‘hey, we don’t have enough sand in our arenas to ride today’ - I don’t want to do that,” said Judy.

in the meantime, she has been using shavings. but they’re really expensive.

Judy says the bond the horses develop with the service members at the center is special.

"It’s a reciprocal kind of [relationship],” she said. “Two wounded souls coming together and healing together - it’s a very cool thing to see.”

Judy is hoping to get things cleaned up and back to normal within the next week; but the most immediate need is to get the sand, the DG for the horses.