Fugitive wanted for assaulting peace officer, child endangerment

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Jennifer Michelle Kidd
DOB: 3/29/1975 (43)
Description: White female
Blonde hair, blue eyes
5’4” tall, 140 lbs.
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why she is wanted:
Jennifer Kidd is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($100,000) for her arrest. The warrant is for assaulting a peace officer and child endangerment. Kidd is known to frequent the North County area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
