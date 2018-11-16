Two injured in shooting in Colina del Sol

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.

Police responded about 8 p.m. to 4300 Dawson Ave. and located a 42- year-old man shot in a leg and a 28-year-old man shot in the abdomen, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

An investigation determined the shooter fired into a crowd of people on the sidewalk, striking the two men, before he and a companion fled eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard and then southbound on 53rd Street, Heims said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

A detailed description of the shooter or his companion was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the department's Gang Detectives at (619) 531-2847 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.