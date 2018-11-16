Two injured in shooting in Colina del Sol

Pop culture videos can be fun to watch on social media until they end in a fail and people get hurt.
The roving teams of forensic anthropologists have come from across the region to find the dead. They wear boots and masks, and use gloved hands and trowels to carefully pick through the ash of the quick-moving inferno.
The San Diego Humane Society on Thursday deployed its emergency response team to Butte County to assist in animal rescues as the Camp Fire continues to devastate Northern California.
Aided by diminishing winds, fire crews expanded the containment line around the deadly Woolsey Fire Thursday, while more evacuation orders were lifted and a firefighter was hospitalized after being run over by a vehicle while sleeping.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Jennifer Michelle Kidd
Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, as the search went on for more bodies. At least 56 people were killed and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.
The strong winds we saw this week left a mess in some parts of the county - including at a very special horse-riding facility in Ramona.
Five nurses from Scripps Health, who are part of a medical response team, are traveling to Northern California to care for the people affected by the Camp Fire.