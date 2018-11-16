Tips sought In armed robbery of Poway Walmart

POWAY (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public on Friday for help in identifying a man who threatened an employee with a pistol while robbing a Walmart in Poway last weekend.

The thief approached the customer service counter around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart at 13425 Community Road then displayed a semi-automatic silver and black pistol in his waistband and demanded the employee open the cash register, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials. The man removed the entire cash drawer and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber was described as a roughly 5-feet-11-inch black man who is unshaven with a medium complexion. He appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing a black or dark blue shirt, black pants, black shoes, black Nike gloves and a blue baseball cap with white lettering.

The baseball cap also had an image of a marlin on the front, which investigators believe could be advertising for a charter fishing vessel.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect was asked to call the Poway Sheriff's Station at (858) 513-2800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters, who can also contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org, may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.