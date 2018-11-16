San Diego County unemployment increases slightly despite non-farm job gains

An additional 4,000 migrants are expected to arrive at the border starting Friday through the weekend. The group has been growing by the hundreds each day, with about 800 migrants arriving in Tijuana Thursday.
He broke the color barrier in the National Hockey League and was just inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame this week.
San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate rose slightly in October, although total nonfarm employment increased by more than 10,000 jobs, the California Employment Development Department announced on Friday.
More evacuation orders were lifted in the Malibu area as residents expressed frustration on Friday with the slow pace of repopulating evacuated areas because of road closures, and the 9-day-old Woolsey Fire is 62 percent contained, with full containment expected Monday.
Authorities reached out to the public on Friday for help in identifying a man who threatened an employee with a pistol while robbing a Walmart in Poway last weekend.
On Friday, Nov. 16, the News 8 morning crew will make a trip out to La Mesa and its surrounding areas to showcase those communities of San Diego. While we wait for TGI8, we dove into the News 8 archives and unearthed some snippets from the past in East County neighborhoods. Join us for this walk down memory lane and tune in Friday to see how things have changed!
Several people dressed in pink gathered in Del Mar Friday to begin the "Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure'' walk against breast cancer.
The roving teams of forensic anthropologists have come from across the region to find the dead. They wear boots and masks, and use gloved hands and trowels to carefully pick through the ash of the quick-moving inferno.
A 52-year-old professional photographer was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a modeling session in Carlsbad, authorities reported Thursday.