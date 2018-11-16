The hidden gems of La Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ashley Jacobs takes a look into the events, restaurants and stores La Mesa has to offer during News 8's TGI8 segment.



The city of La Mesa is just nine square miles, but you'll find excellent food, incredible fashion and fun events packed into that space. News 8's Ashley Jacobs explores The Village to see why people say La Mesa is the place to be if you want to sip a bloody Mary, save money and celebrate German culture.

Ashley Jacobs visits Act II in La Mesa to find everything to spruce up your holiday outfits. This store is run by a mother-daughter duo and sells gently used clothing at a can't beat price.









Farmer's Table is a family friendly restaurant, with an over the top drink. They are known for their 10 pound Bloody Mary that can be shared with at least four people.