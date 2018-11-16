Father Joe's, Carlsbad development firm to build affordable housing downtown

A 37-year-old siamang gibbon at the San Diego Zoo recently gave birth to the zoo's first siamang baby in 12 years despite being on birth control, the zoo announced Friday.
Father Joe's Villages, which provides programs and housing for San Diego's homeless, and a Carlsbad-based development firm Friday announced a coordinated plan to build a mixed-use property with affordable housing in the downtown area.
A 92-year-old man accused of using a shotgun to kill his son while he slept in the Old Town home they shared pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of murder.
An additional 4,000 migrants are expected to arrive at the border starting Friday through the weekend. The group has been growing by the hundreds each day, with about 800 migrants arriving in Tijuana Thursday.
He broke the color barrier in the National Hockey League and was just inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame this week.
San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate rose slightly in October, although total nonfarm employment increased by more than 10,000 jobs, the California Employment Development Department announced on Friday.
More evacuation orders were lifted in the Malibu area as residents expressed frustration on Friday with the slow pace of repopulating evacuated areas because of road closures, and the 9-day-old Woolsey Fire is 62 percent contained, with full containment expected Monday.
Authorities reached out to the public on Friday for help in identifying a man who threatened an employee with a pistol while robbing a Walmart in Poway last weekend.