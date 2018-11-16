Susan G. Komen 3-Day continues for Day 2

DEL MAR - Day 2 of The Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego, a 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs, starts up again Saturday. Walkers will continue their journey through Ocean Beach, Mission Bay Park, Tecolote Shores and De Anza Cove Park.
Walkers this year began their journey at the fairgrounds at 6:30 a.m. Friday, following along Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla Cove, Kellogg Park and through Bird Rock before spending Friday night at Crown Point Shores on Mission Bay.
The route on Sunday winds through Old Town, Mission Hills, Hillcrest and Balboa Park. A closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Downtown.
In 2017, 2,200 walkers participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego, raising $6.5 million. The San Diego 2017 event was the largest 3-Day in the nation. If you'd like to make a donation, click here.
Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S. It's the most common form of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second-most common among women of other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2015, 246,476 women and 2,289 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disease. That year, 41,523 women and 463 men died from breast cancer, according to the CDC.
The Dewey Elementary School, which serves a large number of military families, on Friday put out a call for donations as their Winter Wonderland Fundraiser fast approaches.
Argentina's navy announced early Saturday that searchers found the missing submarine ARA San Juan deep in the Atlantic a year after it disappeared with 44 crewmen aboard.
More evacuation orders due to the nine-day-old Woolsey Fire were lifted Friday in the Malibu and Topanga areas, amid expressions of frustration by residents over the slow pace of repopulating areas because of road closures.
Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, as the search went on for more bodies. At least 56 people were killed and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.
After traveling more than a month and walking for thousands of miles, nearly 2,000 migrants have arrived in Tijuana – all hoping to cross into the United States, but a tall fence and several border agents stand between them and their hopes.
A transient who recently traveled to Southern California from the Midwest was arrested Friday on suspicion of jumping a woman on an East Village roadside, dragging her into some shrubbery and sexually assaulting her.
Hundreds of people, dressed in pink, were up early Friday for the “Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure” opening ceremonies in Del Mar.
A 92-year-old man accused of using a shotgun to kill his son while he slept in the Old Town home they shared pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of murder.