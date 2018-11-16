Susan G. Komen 3-Day continues for Day 2

DEL MAR - Day 2 of The Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego, a 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs, starts up again Saturday. Walkers will continue their journey through Ocean Beach, Mission Bay Park, Tecolote Shores and De Anza Cove Park.

Walkers this year began their journey at the fairgrounds at 6:30 a.m. Friday, following along Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla Cove, Kellogg Park and through Bird Rock before spending Friday night at Crown Point Shores on Mission Bay.



The route on Sunday winds through Old Town, Mission Hills, Hillcrest and Balboa Park. A closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Downtown.

In 2017, 2,200 walkers participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego, raising $6.5 million. The San Diego 2017 event was the largest 3-Day in the nation. If you'd like to make a donation, click here.



Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S. It's the most common form of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second-most common among women of other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



In 2015, 246,476 women and 2,289 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disease. That year, 41,523 women and 463 men died from breast cancer, according to the CDC.