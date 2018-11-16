OptOutside for Black Friday with events happening throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - REI is closing its doors on Black Friday and encouraging everybody to #optoutside rather than shop.

Black Friday is a day meant for shopping. Get to the mall, get good deals, and go home to have a meal of Thanksgiving leftovers. But companies are starting to shut down on Black Friday. REI Co-Op has been closing its doors every Black Friday for an event, #OptOutside. REI encourages their employees and customers to get out and enjoy the outdoors on Black Friday. More companies are following suit and REI is getting support from other organizations and businesses to get people outdoors rather than out shopping.



This year more events are happening throughout San Diego to get people outside. There is a group hike in Piedra Pintadas starting at 10 a.m. and ending roughly at 12 p.m. Although it does not require money, you can still RSVP at the event website. For those who still want to get outside, but want to head to the beach rather than the mountains, there will be a yoga class at Sunset Cliffs. This class will start at 11 a.m. and is free, but those attending can give a donation to the teachers. For more information about the yoga class visit the event page.



In past years both Lyft and Subaru have partnered with REI to provide discounted rides to those heading to a hike rather than the mall. These discount codes can be sent straight to your phone and gives users a $10 voucher to get to 10 different San Diego parks. Discount codes are available closer to Black Friday, so staying up to date on the app and website is the best way to get a voucher.

Although most state parks and national parks require paid passes to get in, on Black Friday over 40 states parks in California will have free access to the parks. The Save the Redwoods League gives out free passes to their parks on Black Friday and has a list on their website that is regularly updated with the parks you can still get passes to. Most of the state parks in San Diego are already free, REI has created a search engine in which you can find the best places to #optoutside this Black Friday.