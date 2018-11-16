Operation Christmas Child: World's largest Christmas project

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Not to rush you, but one of the world’s largest Christmas projects needs your gift by Monday.

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to El Cajon to the Foothills Christian Church where for the past 25 years, Operation Christmas Child has packed 157 million shoe boxes filled with gifts to children in need.

Heather Browning has been filling shoe boxes for 21 years. She is the mother of two and one Christmas long ago, she realized her daughters had so much.

So, she started packing shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse. Heather soon discovered that so many people share the same holiday tradition – which is why so many little elves are needed to ship packages to more than 100 countries to children who have nothing.

If you would like to drop off a shoe box, the deadline is Monday. There are nineteen collection centers throughout San Diego County.

Find a location here.