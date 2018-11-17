Winter Wonderland: Fundraiser for school serving military families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Dewey Elementary School, which serves a large number of military families, on Friday put out a call for donations as their Winter Wonderland Fundraiser fast approaches.

This year, as any other year, military moms help steer the Winter Wonderland Fundraiser. “It is important for the community to come together and pitch in,” said Moneisha Wells, a Parent Teacher Organization member.

All the money raised will go towards teachers to help pay for classroom supplies. “”Most of the stuff the teachers buy for their classroom, they fund by themselves,” said Morgan Olinger, another PTO member.

The Olinger family is one of several military families at Dewey Elementary – where more than 80 percent of students have parents in the military.

As students swing into the Holiday spirit, many are hoping to fill their Winter Wonderland baskets with supplies.

“We do not have a lot of income coming in from the community because we are military – E6 and below – that hinders how much they can give financially to the school,” said Kristen Lauck, with the PTO.

The school may not have a lot of money, but they have a lot of heat. “They work hard and do not make a lot of money. Anything we do as parents, or outside the community to donate helps,” CPO Dustin Olinger.

The PTO said the public can donate gift cards to restaurants and stores as auction items.

“We just want to reach out as much as possible and get as much as possible because it’s going to go all back – it’s important,” said Molly Castro, with the PTO.

The Winter Wonderland Fundraiser will be held on December 13th. For more information, contact Dewey Elementary at: deweyelementarypto@gmail.com.