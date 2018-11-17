SDG&E investigating power outage for 2,216 customers in San Dieg - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDG&E investigating power outage for 2,216 customers in San Diego

By Mitch Gruber, Digital Director
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A power outage in central San Diego affecting over 2,200 homes in University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, and West State College was reported early Saturday morning just before 8:00 a.m.

SDG&E is still assessing the outage to determine the cause but expects power to be restored by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

