SDG&E investigating power outage for 2,216 customers in San Diego

Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, as the search went on for more bodies. At least 56 people were killed and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.
A power outage in central San Diego affecting over 2,200 homes was reported early Saturday morning just before 8:00 a.m.
Day 2 of The Susan G. Komen 3-Day, a 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs starts up again Saturday. Walkers will continue their journey through Ocean Beach, Mission Bay Park, Tecolote Shores and De Anza Cove Park.
The Dewey Elementary School, which serves a large number of military families, on Friday put out a call for donations as their Winter Wonderland Fundraiser fast approaches.
Argentina's navy announced early Saturday that searchers found the missing submarine ARA San Juan deep in the Atlantic a year after it disappeared with 44 crewmen aboard.
More evacuation orders due to the nine-day-old Woolsey Fire were lifted Friday in the Malibu and Topanga areas, amid expressions of frustration by residents over the slow pace of repopulating areas because of road closures.
After traveling more than a month and walking for thousands of miles, nearly 2,000 migrants have arrived in Tijuana – all hoping to cross into the United States, but a tall fence and several border agents stand between them and their hopes.
A transient who recently traveled to Southern California from the Midwest was arrested Friday on suspicion of jumping a woman on an East Village roadside, dragging her into some shrubbery and sexually assaulting her.
Hundreds of people, dressed in pink, were up early Friday for the “Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure” opening ceremonies in Del Mar.