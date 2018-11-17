Man dead after being shot in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died after being found with a gunshot wound at a park in Mountain View early Saturday morning, police said.

Just before 3:20 a.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 45th Street heard what he believed to be gunshots, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Other officers headed to the area and about 10 minutes after the shots were heard, an officer found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of a park on 45th Street south of Logan Avenue, Dobbs said.

Fire personnel arrived and tried to treat the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives were looking for two men in dark clothing who were seen leaving the area in a white Volkswagen after the shots were fired, but it wasn't known whether they were involved in the shooting, Dobbs said.

Investigators weren't immediately able to identify the victim, describing him as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s.