Man injured after shooting in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was injured when he was shot while standing on a street corner in Lincoln Park early Saturday, police said.

At about 3:30 a.m., a group of five people were standing near the intersection of Euclid and Imperial avenues when a man approached them and, without saying anything, fired off at least four shots, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

One person in the group, a man in his 60s, was struck in the upper right leg with a bullet fragment and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, Foster said.

The suspect ran away from the scene on foot. No further details were released.