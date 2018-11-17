Man injured after shooting in Lincoln Park

Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, as the search went on for more bodies. At least 56 people were killed and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.
A man died after being found with a gunshot wound at a park in Mountain View early Saturday morning, police said.
A man was injured when he was shot while standing on a street corner in Lincoln Park early Saturday, police said.
Day 2 of The Susan G. Komen 3-Day, a 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs starts up again Saturday. Walkers will continue their journey through Ocean Beach, Mission Bay Park, Tecolote Shores and De Anza Cove Park.
Residents of Malibu forced to evacuate because of the Woolsey Fire that has been burning for 10 days will be able to pick up their mail on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles and a Disaster Assistance Center will open to help residents impacted by the nearly 100,000-acre blaze.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly woman who went missing from her son's Mira Mesa home.
A power outage in central San Diego affecting over 2,200 homes in University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, and West State College was reported early Saturday morning just after 7:00 a.m.
The Dewey Elementary School, which serves a large number of military families, on Friday put out a call for donations as their Winter Wonderland Fundraiser fast approaches.
Argentina's navy announced early Saturday that searchers found the missing submarine ARA San Juan deep in the Atlantic a year after it disappeared with 44 crewmen aboard.
More evacuation orders due to the nine-day-old Woolsey Fire were lifted Friday in the Malibu and Topanga areas, amid expressions of frustration by residents over the slow pace of repopulating areas because of road closures.