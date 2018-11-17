Police seeking assistance in finding a missing Mira Mesa woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly woman who went missing from her son's Mira Mesa home.

Martha Carrington, 83, was seen leaving her son's apartment in Casa Mira View, east of Westview Parkway and north of Mira Mesa Boulevard, between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, San Diego police said.

Carrington suffers from schizophrenia, high blood pressure and the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, officers said.

Her family doesn't believe she took any money with her, and she has no cell phone.

Carrington was described as black and about 5-feet-8-inches tall. She was last seen in blue pajamas, but it's possible she changed clothes before leaving, police said.

Officers asked anyone with information on the incident to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.