Memorial service held for Coronado man killed in Thousand Oaks shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As a longtime member of his school, Cal Lutheran University’s choir, there were many musical selections sung and played on Saturday in Justin Meek’s honor.

The funeral service was held at Meek’s Alma Mater in Thousand Oaks which is not far from the very bar, Borderline Bar & Grill where he worked and where he was tragically killed the night of November 7 when a gunman opened fire during college night and killed 12 people.

VP of Missons at Cal Lutheran, Melissa Maxwell-Doherty said Justin made a huge impact on everyone and every community of which he was a part of. He gave his life to save others.”

A true hero, Justin Meek shielded and saved the lives of many during the shooting.

Meek grew up in Coronado, graduating from Coronado High School in 2014.

Cal Lutheran faculty members made meaningful remarks about Meek by saying he touched many lives.

In addition to working as a bouncer, Meek was also a caregiver, lifeguard and a singer.

Some friends spoke about his laugh and all of their great times together. A friend who played water polo with Meek said that "Justin was in his happy place and just like what he would say when he was all giddy, he was very tickly inside."

Many said he is gone to soon, but he had a life very well lived.

Before Saturday's service, the family of Justin Meek released this statement.