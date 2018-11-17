Memorial service held for Coronado man killed in Thousand Oaks shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As a longtime member of his school, Cal Lutheran University’s choir, there were many musical selections sung and played on Saturday in Justin Meek’s honor.
The funeral service was held at Meek’s Alma Mater in Thousand Oaks which is not far from the very bar, Borderline Bar & Grill where he worked and where he was tragically killed the night of November 7 when a gunman opened fire during college night and killed 12 people.
VP of Missons at Cal Lutheran, Melissa Maxwell-Doherty said Justin made a huge impact on everyone and every community of which he was a part of. He gave his life to save others.”
A true hero, Justin Meek shielded and saved the lives of many during the shooting.
Meek grew up in Coronado, graduating from Coronado High School in 2014.
Cal Lutheran faculty members made meaningful remarks about Meek by saying he touched many lives.
In addition to working as a bouncer, Meek was also a caregiver, lifeguard and a singer.
Some friends spoke about his laugh and all of their great times together. A friend who played water polo with Meek said that "Justin was in his happy place and just like what he would say when he was all giddy, he was very tickly inside."
Justin Allen Meek
Hometown Hero
August 31, 1995 – November 7, 2018
Justin Allen Meek was born Aug. 31, 1995, at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Virginia. Being in a military family, he lived there for the first two years of his life. In 1997, Justin moved to Lake Stevens, Washington, where his sister and best friend for life, Victoria Rose, was born. After Washington, Justin moved to San Diego, California; Tucson, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; and Coronado, California, where he attended Coronado High School. It was also in Coronado that Justin received his Boy Scout Eagle Scout award at the age of 13, received an award for heroism from Coronado Middle School and worked as a beach lifeguard. Justin eventually moved to Thousand Oaks, California, to attend California Lutheran University.
Justin was a criminal justice major with a minor in music. He was a member of the water polo team, hockey team, Italian Club, Republican Club and founding president of the CLU Line Dance Club. Justin did this to share his love of country line dancing and College Country Nights at Borderline with his CLU classmates. While attending CLU, Justin was employed at the CLU Veterans Office and was a “Plank Owner,” a respite care giver for Channel Islands Social Services, swim instructor and water polo coach in Agoura Hills. Additionally, Justin was a College Night Promoter (along with his younger sister Victoria Rose) and Beer Pong Tournament Manager. On the night of Nov. 7, Justin and Victoria Rose were both working as promoters.
As part of his studies in criminal justice, Justin began working security at Azar’s Sports Bar & Grill and Borderline. Justin had intentions of joining the Coast Guard and then on to become a U.S. Marshal. Justin had a very strong interest in the safety of others since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. Justin wanted to be a part of the solution, to serve, to protect. Here is an excerpt from Justin’s 2018 internship paper: “For as long as I could remember, I have always wanted to join the military. Growing up with my mother being in the Air Force for 14 years and my father being in the Navy for 39 years, it was ingrained into me that I must serve my country. The next question I asked myself was what I wanted to do in the military. This would dictate which branch I joined. I have always loved helping people, and I was told about the rescue swimmers in the Coast Guard. I could not think of a better way to help people then to help those in distress on the sea. In high school, I started to train for this prospective career by becoming a first responder and beach lifeguard. The more I looked into the Coast Guard, the more I found a better career in it that I could utilize my passion for helping people while becoming an officer. I have had the pleasure of working in the private security sector for almost two years. Within this time, I have seen, first hand, many of the implications as to why there is a need for private security. For the past year, I have interned with Speakeasy Security, which provides security to several bars and clubs in the greater Thousand Oaks area. I served as an operations manager for a gentlemen who has 25-plus years of working experience in the private security sector. In this position, the main task was to patrol the venues and monitor the safety of the patrons. My secondary responsibilities were that of overseeing and creating the shift schedules. I was also in charge of recruiting new team members, reviewing their applications, and assisting with the interview process. Prior to working for Speakeasy, I worked for Sterling Venue Ventures, which is based in Agoura Hills, California.” In June of 2017, Justin received his Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) Guard Card.
Justin was a member of the CLU Choir and Kingsmen Quartet. Justin graduated from CLU in May 2018 and sang the national anthem for the last time with the Kingsmen Quartet. In June 2018, Justin was hired to work this upcoming holiday season with the Goode Time Carolers as a member of the Victorian caroling acapella group.
Justin was a genuine, kind, loving, caring, compassionate, hardworking, talented man and a friend to everyone he met. He was a loving son, protective brother, and Hero to All. Justin is survived by his mother Laura Lynn Meek (CLU Alumni ’18), father Capt. Roger L. Meek, sister Victoria Rose Meek (CLU ’20), grandfather Arnold Shumaker, grandmother Marilyn Bowles and many aunts, uncles and friends.
Justin made a huge impact on everyone and every community he was a part of. He gave his life to save others. Being a military “Brat,” he lived in many places in his short 23 years but now, after fulfilling his purpose here on Earth, he is home.
“All gave some, and some gave all” Never forget.