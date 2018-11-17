Possible DUI suspect has serious injuries after crashing into a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Possible DUI suspect has serious injuries after crashing into a Talmadge home

By Monique Griego, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver crashed into a home in Talmadge on Saturday, seriously injuring the driver, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at a home on Winona Avenue near Lucille Drive San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster confirmed.

Authorities got the unconscious driver out of the mangled car and took her to the hospital

Police say the cause of the crash is being investigated as a possible DUI.

A building engineer was called in to assess structure damage, and the Red Cross was assisting with two residents displaced by the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said.

