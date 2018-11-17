Possible DUI suspect has serious injuries after crashing into a Talmadge home

A power outage in central San Diego affecting over 2,200 homes in University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, and West State College was reported early Saturday morning just after 7:00 a.m.
A driver crashed into a home in Talmadge on Saturday, seriously injuring the driver, authorities said.
As a longtime member of his school, Cal Lutheran University’s choir, there were many musical selections sung and played on Saturday in Justin Meek’s honor.
Day 2 of The Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego, a 60-mile walk to support breast cancer research and programs, wrapped up on Saturday. Walkers continued their journey through Ocean Beach, Mission Bay Park, Tecolote Shores and De Anza Cove Park.
Residents of Malibu forced to evacuate because of the Woolsey Fire were returning to their homes on Saturday and getting some vital services back, as firefighters battled the huge blaze for a 10th day.
Weak onshore flow returns late Friday morning. Inland areas will remain dry but with light winds. Morning fog possible Saturday morning as marine layer returns.
Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, as the search went on for more bodies. At least 56 people were killed and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.
A man died after being found with a gunshot wound at a park in Mountain View early Saturday morning, police said.
A man was injured when he was shot while standing on a street corner in Lincoln Park early Saturday, police said.