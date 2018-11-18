Some Woolsey Fire evacuees return home, more to follow

MALIBU (CNS) - Residents of Malibu forced to evacuate because of the Woolsey Fire continued returning to their homes Sunday while others received notice they could return by Monday, as the estimated date for full containment of the fire was moved back to Thursday, and a rain forecast for Wednesday was creating new fears of possible mudslides.



Malibu schools are expected to remain closed at least through the Thanksgiving weekend. Officials of the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District said a certified staff of specialists will begin cleaning the schools and ensuring that they are safe and air quality is good when they reopen sometime after the holiday.



Since erupting Nov. 8 in Ventura County and quickly spreading into Los Angeles County, the fire had charred 96,949 acres and was 88 percent contained by Sunday afternoon. The number of structures destroyed has been revised upward to 1,130, with 300 damaged and roughly 85 percent of the burn area assessment completed. The death toll stands at three and three firefighters have been injured.

#WoolseyFire [update] south of Simi Valley (Ventura & Los Angeles Counties) is now 96,949 acres and 88% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE, Ventura County Fire, Ventura County Sheriff, LA County Fire, LA City Fire, LA Sheriff, and LAPDhttps://t.co/Uixyavgxu0 pic.twitter.com/ATXj7ELCsH — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 18, 2018





Firefighters continued to mop up and patrol the fire zone and were expecting help from weakened winds and moderate to good humidity. But officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are warning that rain is likely to hit Southern California on Wednesday, raising the potential for mud and rock slides in the burn areas, especially along Highway 1 and the canyon roads.



Evacuation orders have been lifted in the Malibu Colony Cove neighborhood from the ocean on the south, the Malibu City Limit on the north, Puerco Canyon Road on the east and Paradise Cove Road on the west, and for the Las Virgines Road/Malibu Canyon Road areas from the Malibu City limit on the south to Mulholland Highway on the north, with Mulholland Highway still closed westbound from Malibu Canyon Road and Latigo Canyon, Corral Canyon, Ramirez Canyon and Puerco Canyon roads remained closed north of PCH. Evacuation orders were lifted in the Topanga area from PCH to Mulholland Drive on Friday.



Evacuation orders have also been lifted in Malibu Lake, and the following areas:



-- Mulholland Highway on the north, Bulldog Mountain Way on the south, Lake Shore Drive on the east and Shadow Creek Drive on the west. Mulholland Highway will remain closed eastbound at Cornell Road and westbound at Troutdale Road due to bridge damage.



-- Pacific Ocean on the south, Malibu City limit on the north, Paradise Cove on the east and Guernsey Avenue on the west. Latigo Canyon and Corral Canyon roads will be open from PCH to the Malibu City limit but areas north of those locations will remain closed.



Also at 3 p.m. Monday, residents of the Seminole Springs neighborhood can return if they live between Kanan Road on the north, Cadenhorn Drive on the south, Trousdale Drive on the east and Seminole Drive on the west. Westbound Mulholland Highway west of Seminole Drive and southbound Kanan Road south of Triunfo Canyon road will remain closed.



At 9 a.m. Monday, residents of the Broad Beach area of Malibu Colony Cove neighborhood can return in an area bounded by the ocean on the south, Malibu City limit on the north, Guernsey Avenue on the east and the Ventura County line on the west.



On Saturday, Malibu residents started picking up their mail in downtown Los Angeles, and Disaster Assistance Centers were opened to help residents impacted by the nearly 100,000-acre blaze. Customers were reminded to bring proper photo ID to obtain their mail at the USPS Facility at 7101 S. Central Ave. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a statement from the City of Malibu.



The Disaster Assistance Centers will open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Thursday and open again Friday and next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at the former Malibu Courthouse at 23525 Civic Center Way, and at the Conrad L. Hilton Foundation, 30440 Agoura Road, in Agoura Hills.



Pepperdine University officials announced the campus would be without power for 12 hours beginning at 8 a.m. Monday so Southern California Edison can replace four transmission poles damaged in the fire.



The Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29 in Malibu and Las Virgenes Municipal Water District determined tap water is safe to drink and it is no longer necessary to boil tap water for drinking or cooking, officials said.



Fire officials warned people returning to their homes to beware of changing fire conditions and adhere to road closures and shifting evacuation zones.



"Burned out power poles, burned and damaged homes, debris-filled roadways, broken gas lines and burned guard rails pose serious safety hazards to residents attempting to return to the area," according to a statement from fire officials.



Residents were urged not to try to restore their own natural gas service but to contact SoCal Gas to do it. They were warned to be mindful as they drive through their neighborhoods that workers were still busy restoring services. "As traffic flow is introduced into these areas, people may be more focused on the damage and not aware of their immediate surroundings," an official statement said.



"... The Woolsey Fire is unlike any previous fire in the Santa Monica Mountains due to the vast destruction and devastation to homes and critical infrastructure."



Evacuation centers in Los Angeles County were located at Pierce College, 7100 El Rancho Dr. in Woodland Hills; and at Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. in Pacific Palisades.



Animal evacuation centers at Pierce College in Woodland Hills and Hansen Dam Equestrian Center reached capacity, but a center was open at Antelope Valley Fairground in Lancaster, and Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control was providing assistance at (562) 658-2081. Additionally, many private rescue groups were doing what they could to help care for the thousands of animals threatened by the fire, including horses.



The following road restrictions remained in place in the affected areas:



-- Pacific Coast Highway is closed southbound at the L.A. County line to Ramirez Canyon Rd.;



-- Ramirez Canyon Rd is closed at the Malibu city limit;



-- Mulholland is closed at Country Ranch, blocking traffic South of Country Ranch;



-- S. Kanan is closed at Malibu View Dr.;



-- Just North of Kanan at Triunfo Canyon, blocking access to Kanan Rd.;



-- Just North of Kanan at Hidden Highland, blocking access to Kanan Rd.;



-- W. Mulholland from Cornell Rd.;



-- Everything is closed south of Mulholland Hwy & West of Malibu Canyon to Malibu city limit;



-- L.A. County public works has closed Chesebro Road at the bridge between Driver Ave and Balkins due to the bridge being damaged during the fire.

Additional fire information for Los Angeles County can be found at www.lacounty.gov/woolseyfire. Malibu also has established a website with updated fire information at www.malibucity.org/woolsey.

