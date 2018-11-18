Susan G. Komen 3-Day: Walkers cross finish line Sunday

DEL MAR - Walkers participating in The Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego - including News 8’s own Barbara-Lee Edwards - finished their 60-mile journey on Sunday. The annual walk supports breast cancer research and programs.

Walkers this year began their journey at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday morning, following along Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla Cove, Kellogg Park and through Bird Rock before spending Friday night at Crown Point Shores on Mission Bay.

On Day 2, walkers continued their journey through Ocean Beach, Mission Bay Park, Tecolote Shores and De Anza Cove Park.

The route for Day 3 on Sunday took walkers through Old Town, Mission Hills, Hillcrest and Balboa Park.

A closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Downtown.

In 2017, 2,200 walkers participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego, raising $6.5 million. The San Diego 2017 event was the largest 3-Day in the nation.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S. It's the most common form of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second-most common among women of other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2015, 246,476 women and 2,289 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disease. That year, 41,523 women and 463 men died from breast cancer, according to the CDC.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here.

The @BankofAmerica medals are ready, and we are welcoming our #SD3Day walkers home! Their 60-mile journey is done! pic.twitter.com/BP7tgoj7hd — Susan G. Komen 3-Day (@The3Day) November 18, 2018

Year 15 done! Thanks to all the amazing people who shared their stories, cheered us on and made this a truly inspiring experience. @News8 @KomenSanDiego #Komen3Day pic.twitter.com/nEDP8UhwD6 — Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) November 18, 2018

Yet another picturesque day @CityofSanDiego. Walkers trekked from Mission Bay to Waterfront park on Day 3 at the @The3Day. They were joined again by @SanDiegoPD bike team. Thank you @SusanGKomen for allowing our participation. #OneTeamOneMission #SanDiegoPD pic.twitter.com/s3lELEHdeF — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 18, 2018

The community is out in full force to support our #SD3Day walkers on the Juan Street Hill! Great job everyone! pic.twitter.com/J5wXIZo1lm — Susan G. Komen 3-Day (@The3Day) November 18, 2018