SANDAG to close Interstate 5 section near La Jolla to begin work on new bridge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
The shutdown is needed for work crews to set up wooden and metal structures that will support the construction of a new trolley overpass at Voigt Drive. SANDAG expects further closures will be needed in the next 10-12 days to set up the bridge supports. I-5 northbound will be closed from La Jolla Village Drive to Genesee Avenue and significant delays are expected.
SANDAG recently completed a set of similar I-5 closures required to remove wooden supports on a new public bridge at Gilman Drive in La Jolla Village. SANDAG unveiled the new bridge Nov. 8 after closures affected I-5 through most of October.
The bridge at Voigt Drive is being constructed as part of the Mid- Coast Trolley Blue Line Extension, which includes a planned 11-mile extension of trolley service by the Metropolitan Transit System from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to University City. The extension, and related projects, are intended to reduce traffic congestion as the county's population increases. Construction on the extension began in 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
A damaged fire hydrant caused a large geyser and street flooding in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, just south of Talmadge on Sunday.
Walkers participating in The Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego - including News 8’s own Barbara-Lee Edwards - finished their 60-mile journey on Sunday. The annual walk supports breast cancer research and programs.
One California family is still managing to look on the bright side, after enduring 48 hours of horror.
On your marks, get set—start thawing! That’s right, Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl for home cooking, is this week. And if you’re cooking a turkey and the Thanksgiving feast for your family or your friends, you need to start thinking about safe cooking right now, including thawing the bird!
Tensions remained high in Tijuana and at the U.S.- Mexico border Sunday, where thousands of members of a migrant caravan began arriving in the past week planning to seek asylum in the United States.
Temperatures take a cooling trend into early next week, with only a slight increase on Sunday disrupting the trend.
Northern California crews battling the country's deadliest wildfire in a century were bracing for strong winds Sunday that could erode gains they have made in containing the fearsome blaze, which has killed at least 76 and leveled a town.