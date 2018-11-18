Damaged fire hydrant causes large geyser south of Talmadge

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A damaged fire hydrant caused a large geyser and street flooding in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, just south of Talmadge on Sunday.

A call came in around 2 p.m. after the driver of a U-haul truck crashed into the hydrant near 50th Street and University Avenue.

Water flowed onto nearby streets, into an apartment complex and into at least one home.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get the water shut off.

The owner of the home that was affected said his house wasn’t damaged, but he did have some water come down through the chimney.

It was unclear if any apartments had water damage.

No information was available on what caused the driver to crash or if water service in the area was affected.