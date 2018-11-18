Damaged fire hydrant causes large geyser south of Talmadge

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A damaged fire hydrant caused a large geyser and street flooding in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, just south of Talmadge on Sunday.
A call came in around 2 p.m. after the driver of a U-haul truck crashed into the hydrant near 50th Street and University Avenue.
Water flowed onto nearby streets, into an apartment complex and into at least one home.
It took crews about 45 minutes to get the water shut off.
The owner of the home that was affected said his house wasn’t damaged, but he did have some water come down through the chimney.
It was unclear if any apartments had water damage.
No information was available on what caused the driver to crash or if water service in the area was affected.
A damaged fire hydrant caused a large geyser and street flooding in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, just south of Talmadge on Sunday.
Walkers participating in The Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego - including News 8’s own Barbara-Lee Edwards - finished their 60-mile journey on Sunday. The annual walk supports breast cancer research and programs.
One California family is still managing to look on the bright side, after enduring 48 hours of horror.
On your marks, get set—start thawing! That’s right, Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl for home cooking, is this week. And if you’re cooking a turkey and the Thanksgiving feast for your family or your friends, you need to start thinking about safe cooking right now, including thawing the bird!
Tensions remained high in Tijuana and at the U.S.- Mexico border Sunday, where thousands of members of a migrant caravan began arriving in the past week planning to seek asylum in the United States.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Temperatures take a cooling trend into early next week, with only a slight increase on Sunday disrupting the trend.
Northern California crews battling the country's deadliest wildfire in a century were bracing for strong winds Sunday that could erode gains they have made in containing the fearsome blaze, which has killed at least 76 and leveled a town.