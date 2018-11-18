Crews battle brush fire in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) — Crews were on the scene of an 8-acre brush fire in a Lakeside river bottom on Sunday.

Several agencies responded to the scene near the 14000 block of El Monte Road including CalFire, Lakeside Fire, Santee Fire and Barona Fire.

The forward rate of spread was stopped by 3:45 p.m. and no structures were threatened.

No injuries were reported. Units were expected to remain on scene for several hours to mop up and strengthen containment lines.

Photos courtesy of Gina Pellegrino

#ElMonteFire [final] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. Firefighters to remain at scene to strengthen containment lines and mop up. pic.twitter.com/v3gPJkSVZh — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 18, 2018