San Diego Police investigating attack near Petco Park, victim not expected to survive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Police on Sunday were investigating an attack that left a man with injuries he is not expected to survive.

A call came in just after 2 p.m. regarding an assault near the near the pedestrian bridge adjacent to Petco Park.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel responded and found an unresponsive male at the scene.

Life-saving efforts were performed, and the man was eventually transported to the hospital for further treatment. Officials say he is not expected to survive.

Homicide investigators are handling the investigation.

Witnesses told authorities, the victim had been involved in an argument with a group of juveniles who then knocked him to the ground. The witnesses said several juveniles from the group continued to attack the man when he was on the ground.

The group fled from the area when witnesses began yelling at them. They were seen heading eastbound on Imperial Avenue.

Several people were detained in the area, but investigators are trying to determine if they were involved.

The victim has not been identified at this time but appears to be a black male in his 40s.

The suspects were only described as a group of black male and female juveniles.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.