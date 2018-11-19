CBP reopen lanes from Mexico into U.S. at San Ysidro POE

U.S. border officials reopen the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Monday after a temporary shutdown as crews secure the border in response to thousand of Central American migrants who have arrived via caravan.
Chance of light rain for Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures cool and onshore wind flow strengthens throughout the week.
San Diego Police on Sunday were investigating an attack that left a man with injuries he is not expected to survive.
A damaged fire hydrant caused a large geyser and street flooding in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, just south of Talmadge on Sunday.
Nearly 3,000 migrants are currently living in the Tijuana, Mexico, and thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming days. On Sunday, Tijuana residents gathered around a monument to express their concerns, many calling it an "invasion."
Walkers participating in The Susan G. Komen 3-Day San Diego - including News 8’s own Barbara-Lee Edwards - finished their 60-mile journey on Sunday. The annual walk, which supports breast cancer research and programs, raised $6.3 million this according to Komen officials.
Residents of Malibu forced to evacuate because of the Woolsey Fire continued returning to their homes Sunday while others received notice they could return by Monday, as the estimated date for full containment of the fire was moved back to Thursday, and a rain forecast for Wednesday was creating new fears of possible mudslides.
One California family is still managing to look on the bright side, after enduring 48 hours of horror.
On your marks, get set—start thawing! That’s right, Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl for home cooking, is this week. And if you’re cooking a turkey and the Thanksgiving feast for your family or your friends, you need to start thinking about safe cooking right now, including thawing the bird!