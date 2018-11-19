CBP reopen lanes from Mexico into U.S. at San Ysidro POE

SAN YSIDRO (NEWS 8) - U.S. border officials reopen the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Monday after a temporary shutdown as crews secure the border in response to thousand of Central American migrants who have arrived via caravan.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials temporarily suspended vehicle processing for northbound travelers at the San Ysidro port of entry early Monday to position additional port hardening materials.

In addition, CBP suspended processing northbound pedestrian travelers at the San Ysidro Pedestrian East facility; but continued to allow pedestrian travelers to use the Pedestrian West facility at San Ysidro to cross northbound into the U.S.

As of 7 a.m., CBP resumed processing northbound vehicle traffic in select lanes at the border crossing. Southbound vehicle lanes were not affected.

Tensions have built as nearly 3,000 migrants from the caravan poured into Tijuana in recent days after more than a month on the road, and with many more months ahead of them while they seek asylum. The federal government estimates the number of migrants could soon swell to 10,000.

