Delicious Friendsgiving recipes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Food and lifestyle blogger Whitney Bond shares her favorite tasty recipes for Friendsgiving!

Hi, I'm Whitney! I’m a sports-loving, coffee-drinking, food blogger, the host of “ 29 Minute Meals”, a contributing writer for TODAY Food, cookbook author and on camera food and lifestyle expert, regularly featured on news stations across the country! On my blog, you’ll find most recipes are made in 29 minutes or less, in one pot, or in a crock pot!

You can't go wrong with any of these this holiday:

Pumpkin Cookie Cups with Salted Caramel Filling Delicious little pumpkin cookies are baked into mini cookie cups and filled with an easy homemade salted caramel sauce for a melt-in-your-mouth fall dessert recipe! Get the recipe.

Roasted Butternut Squash Spinach Kale Salad Spinach & kale are tossed with an avocado vinaigrette, roasted butternut squash, pistachios, dates & quinoa in this vegan & gluten free kale salad recipe. When it comes to healthy recipes, I love to get in the kitchen and create delicious new dishes that are healthy, while still full of flavor, and this salad is just that! Get the recipe.

Sausage Stuffing Balls Sausage, potato bread, celery & sage are combined for a little taste of Thanksgiving all rolled up in these Sausage Stuffing Balls, perfect as a side dish or party appetizer! Get the recipe.



For more recipes from Whitney, click on the link below.