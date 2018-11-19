Delicious Friendsgiving recipes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Delicious Friendsgiving recipes

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Jacks, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Food and lifestyle blogger Whitney Bond shares her favorite tasty recipes for Friendsgiving! 

Hi, I'm Whitney! I’m a sports-loving, coffee-drinking, food blogger, the host of “ 29 Minute Meals”, a contributing writer for TODAY Food, cookbook author and on camera food and lifestyle expert, regularly featured on news stations across the country! On my blog, you’ll find most recipes are made in 29 minutes or less, in one pot, or in a crock pot! 

You can't go wrong with any of these this holiday: 

  • Pumpkin Cookie Cups with Salted Caramel Filling
    • Delicious little pumpkin cookies are baked into mini cookie cups and filled with an easy homemade salted caramel sauce for a melt-in-your-mouth fall dessert recipe! Get the recipe. 
  •  Roasted Butternut Squash Spinach Kale Salad
    • Spinach & kale are tossed with an avocado vinaigrette, roasted butternut squash, pistachios, dates & quinoa in this vegan & gluten free kale salad recipe. When it comes to healthy recipes, I love to get in the kitchen and create delicious new dishes that are healthy, while still full of flavor, and this salad is just that! Get the recipe.
  • Sausage Stuffing Balls
    • Sausage, potato bread, celery & sage are combined for a little taste of Thanksgiving all rolled up in these Sausage Stuffing Balls, perfect as a side dish or party appetizer! Get the recipe.

 For more recipes from Whitney, click on the link below.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • North County San Diego salon hosting fundraiser for fire victims

    North County San Diego salon hosting fundraiser for fire victims

    Monday, November 19 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-11-19 21:32:52 GMT

    Does dry skin and hair have you feeling down this holiday season? Chapped lips, cracked skin and brittle hair are certainly not huge problems when you look at the picture, but they are daily nuisances everyone can relate to.

     

    Does dry skin and hair have you feeling down this holiday season? Chapped lips, cracked skin and brittle hair are certainly not huge problems when you look at the picture, but they are daily nuisances everyone can relate to.

     

  • Magnitude 4.8 quake hits near Baja California, Mexico

    Magnitude 4.8 quake hits near Baja California, Mexico

    Monday, November 19 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-11-19 21:08:09 GMT
    Source: earthquake.usgs.govSource: earthquake.usgs.gov

    A magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck Monday in Baja California, Mexico rattled parts of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

     

    A magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck Monday in Baja California, Mexico rattled parts of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

     

  • San Diego leaders propose ways to fund sidewalk repairs

    San Diego leaders propose ways to fund sidewalk repairs

    Monday, November 19 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-11-19 20:54:03 GMT

    San Diego leaders are exploring new ways to fund sidewalk repairs - and it could force homeowners to foot the bill. Broken sidewalks have led to millions of dollars in injury lawsuits and with the popularity of electric scooters, the number of injuries is expected to rise. 

     

    San Diego leaders are exploring new ways to fund sidewalk repairs - and it could force homeowners to foot the bill. Broken sidewalks have led to millions of dollars in injury lawsuits and with the popularity of electric scooters, the number of injuries is expected to rise. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.