San Diego leaders propose ways to fund sidewalk repairs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego leaders are exploring new ways to fund sidewalk repairs - and it could force homeowners to foot the bill.
Broken sidewalks have led to millions of dollars in injury lawsuits and with the popularity of electric scooters, the number of injuries is expected to rise.
An idea proposed would have homeowners pay for the sidewalk repairs if they are looking to sell their home; but that’s just one of several proposals city leaders are looking at.
Broken sidewalks have been a major concern and safety issue throughout the city. In fact, the City of San Diego has faced $11 million in injury payouts over damaged sidewalks just in the last five years.
Looking for answers, the city's Independent Budget Analyst spent several months studying how other California cities handle sidewalks and issued a report proposing several things including requiring property owners to fix any damaged sidewalk adjacent to their property before they can sell - something similar to what’s being done in Pasadena. This could be part of a master plan being reviewed by the city’s infrastructure committee to somehow tackle nearly $40 million in sidewalk repairs.
The city also says most homeowners don’t know that the sidewalk adjacent to their home is actually their responsibility, according to state law.
The city is also looking at property liens and waiving permit fees to encourage sidewalk repairs.
In one of the most notable lawsuits related to damaged sidewalks, a jury awarded nearly $85,000 to Cynthia Hedgecock, wife of former mayor Roger Hedgecock, last December for a fall that she took in 2015 that ruptured one of her breast implants.
One of the largest payouts from the city was also last year when nearly $5 million was awarded to man in Del Carro who hit a sidewalk on his bike, fell off and was badly injured.
The city will continue looking at the proposals and hopes to have a plan by winter.
Does dry skin and hair have you feeling down this holiday season? Chapped lips, cracked skin and brittle hair are certainly not huge problems when you look at the picture, but they are daily nuisances everyone can relate to.
A magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck Monday in Baja California, Mexico rattled parts of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
San Diego leaders are exploring new ways to fund sidewalk repairs - and it could force homeowners to foot the bill. Broken sidewalks have led to millions of dollars in injury lawsuits and with the popularity of electric scooters, the number of injuries is expected to rise.
Why wait til Thursday when you can get your first taste of Turkey Day with their fan-favorite Thanksgiving burger!
Long lines backed up in Tijuana, where several people cross the border to work on the U.S. side Monday after border officials temporarily shutdown the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
A young man and three teenage girls were arrested Monday on suspicion of attacking a 56-year-old man near Petco Park, leaving him on life-support in a local hospital, police reported.
Chance of light rain for Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures cool and onshore wind flow strengthens throughout the week.
More Malibu residents forced to flee the Woolsey Fire are back home Monday, in time to face a rain forecast for Wednesday that raises fears of possible mudslides as the estimated date for full containment of the fire was moved back to Thursday.
The search for remains of victims of the devastating Northern California wildfire has taken on new urgency as rain in the forecast could complicate those efforts while also bringing relief to firefighters on the front lines.