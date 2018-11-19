Magnitude 4.8 quake hits near Baja California, Mexico

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck Monday in Baja California, Mexico rattled parts of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Automated seismographs recorded the quake about 12:18 p.m., located near Alberto Oviedo Mota.
The area in Baja California where the quake struck is about 150 miles from San Diego.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, weak shaking was felt by some in San Diego County. The strongest shaking reported in El Centro, which was moderate.
The initial quake was followed by a 3.3 aftershock in the same area a few minutes later, according to the USGS.
So far, there have been no reports of any damage.
A magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck Monday in Baja California, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (USGS).
