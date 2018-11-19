North County San Diego salon hosting fundraiser for fire victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Does dry skin and hair have you feeling down this holiday season? Chapped lips, cracked skin and brittle hair are certainly not huge problems when you look at the picture, but they are daily nuisances everyone can relate to.

Headlines The Salon in Encinitas is offering beauty services that can help during a Mingle and Jingle charity event November 29th. Money raised at the event will aid victims of the California Wildfires.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows how your routine beauty routine can make a big difference for others and how to make donations online if you can't make it to the upcoming event.

See below for more beauty tips from the salon and more details on the fundraising event.