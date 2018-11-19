Make holiday travel more enjoyable

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We know many of you will be traveling for the upcoming holidays. While it’s not always the most fun part of the season, there are some ways to make it more enjoyable.
Travel writer Ron Donoho - a travel writer with more than two decades of experience – stopped by Morning Extra with info on the best days to travel, tips for packing, getting through security with ease and more.
The mother who crashed her SUV head-on into another vehicle while driving her three young daughters through Rancho Bernardo – seriously injuring herself, her youngest child and the other driver – was arraigned on Monday.
Long lines backed up in Tijuana, where several people cross the border to work on the U.S. side Monday after border officials temporarily shutdown the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
A local human-rights organization announced a fundraising effort Monday to support shelter and legal assistance for migrant families seeking asylum in the United States.
More Malibu residents forced to flee the Woolsey Fire were back home Monday, in time to face a rain forecast for Wednesday that raises fears of possible mudslides as the estimated date for full containment of the fire was moved back to Thursday.
Does dry skin and hair have you feeling down this holiday season? Chapped lips, cracked skin and brittle hair are certainly not huge problems when you look at the picture, but they are daily nuisances everyone can relate to.
A young man and three teenage girls were arrested Monday on suspicion of attacking a 56-year-old man near Petco Park, leaving him on life-support in a local hospital, police reported.
A magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck Monday in Baja California, Mexico rattled parts of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
San Diego leaders are exploring new ways to fund sidewalk repairs - and it could force homeowners to foot the bill. Broken sidewalks have led to millions of dollars in injury lawsuits and with the popularity of electric scooters, the number of injuries is expected to rise.
Why wait til Thursday when you can get your first taste of Turkey Day with their fan-favorite Thanksgiving burger!