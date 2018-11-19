Mother arraigned suspected DUI crash in Rancho Bernardo

RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) – The mother who crashed her SUV head-on into another vehicle while driving her three young daughters through Rancho Bernardo – seriously injuring herself, her youngest child and the other driver – was arraigned on Monday.

Mayra Gonzalez, who is 29-years-old, faced a judge from her hospital room at Palomar Medical Center. Last Friday, she was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.

Gonzalez was allegedly on the wrong side of the road and under the influence of alcohol when her 2015 Chevrolet Suburban collided with an oncoming 2011 Jeep Liberty in the 15600 block of Camino del Norte about 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego police.

Gonzalez's 9-month-old child -- who was riding unrestrained in the SUV -- suffered life-threatening head trauma in the crash, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

The other girls in the Suburban, ages 2 and 8, sustained minor injuries.

The crash also left Gonzalez and the driver of the Jeep, a 57-year-old man, seriously hurt, Houseman said.

