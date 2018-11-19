DNA Testing: Unlocking secrets of the past

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Millions of Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving week to spend some quality time with family. And while you probably know a lot about your loved ones, do you know the full history of your family?

In honor of the holiday season, many DNA testing sites are offering discounts to get a better understanding.

News 8’s Marcella Lee took one looking for some surprises in her family tree.

“What's your nationality?” is a question I’m asked a lot. When I say I’m Chinese, people often ask about if I could be Filipino or Korean.

I tell people, “Maybe, but as far as I know I'm 100 percent Chinese.” It is something I have wondered about though for a long time.

My dad was from Hawaii so what if I do have a little Polynesian blood? What if I have DNA from a place I haven't even thought about- maybe somewhere in the Iberian Peninsula?

So, I finally decided to get some answers, once and for all to trace my roots on the globe.

Our society was once commonly described as a “melting pot,” but the term “mosaic” is now preferred to highlight the colorful distinctions that make each of us unique.

Never before, has connecting to our ancestral past been so accessible with affordable DNA home testing kits starting at about $50. To date, an estimated 15 million people have delved into the details of their DNA.

So, I decided to try it too - and chose to buy an Ancestry DNA kit, which boasts having the most geographic regions for ethnicity. The simple test took just a few minutes and then the waiting game was on.

While my results were being analyzed, I began talking to friends and coworkers about their experiences.

"DNA testing brought me a little surprise,” said News 8 photojournalist Scott Hall.

Scott’s family tree was given a huge shake.

“My name, as I know it, is Scott Hall, but I should be Scott Horn,” he said.

Through 23andMe results of closest-matching relatives, Scott's father Larry recently discovered stunning details about his lineage.

"He has a different dad than he thought he had for his whole life,” said Scott. “80 plus years.”

It turns out Scott's paternal grandmother had lived and died with a monumental secret.

“It should have scandal written all over it, but the best thing that happened to my dad, was finding out through a DNA test, that his real dad lived right across the street,” Scott said.

The secret about their love affair was unlocked - eight decades later.

"His name was Tom Horn,” said Scott.

Scott's family is now connecting with the Horn family and piecing together the mysteries of the past. They learned Tom wasn't married at the time of the affair and Doris divorced two years after Larry was born.

"I love that Tom Horn is my real grandfather,” said Scott. “I wish I had met him.”

Just last week, Scott's dad Larry met his half-sister Meg in Hawaii.

"I think my dad meeting his long-lost sister has changed his life,” said Scott. “It's been amazing for him. For him, he has that connection now, to his real dad through his sister. I think he's overwhelmed by that. I don't think any of us thought that DNA testing would really change somebody's life like that.”

So, would it change mine?

With all the ethnicities that exist in the world, I thought, there had to be a trace of something other than Chinese in me.

Or not.

The results came back: 100 percent Chinese.

I’m everything I thought I was.