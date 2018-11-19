Black Friday Deals: Shoppers gearing up for Black Friday

With 79 people killed in the nation's deadliest wildfire in at least a century, there are still nearly 700 names on the list of those unaccounted for.
Major retailers are gearing up for Black Friday and so are shoppers who are wanting to score major deals!
A woman who allegedly was drunk when she crashed her SUV head-on into another vehicle while driving her three young daughters through Rancho Bernardo -- leaving her 9-month-old in critical condition -- pleaded not guilty from her hospital bed Monday to six charges, including felony child abuse and DUI.
In honor of the holiday season, many DNA testing sites are offering discounts to get a better understanding. News 8’s Marcella Lee took one looking for some surprises in her family tree.
An Ocean Beach man who rode his bicycle across the country to raise money for Gold Star families - relatives of US military members who died in battle - has returned to San Diego.
During World War II over 400,000 service members were lost and, of those, 72,000 went unaccounted for or have never been identified.
In the wake of an FBI report showing a dramatic increase in the number of hate crimes reported in San Diego and nationwide, U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman announced Monday that a second "Stop the Hate" community forum will be held in Balboa Park next week.
San Diego Fire is among eight local agencies that make up Task Force 8. They're a specialized group of first responders sent to the Camp Fire to help search for the remains of those unaccounted for.
Long lines backed up in Tijuana, where several people cross the border to work on the U.S. side Monday after border officials temporarily shutdown the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
A local human-rights organization announced a fundraising effort Monday to support shelter and legal assistance for migrant families seeking asylum in the United States.