Ocean Beach man raises money for fallen patriots - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ocean Beach man raises money for fallen patriots

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Ocean Beach man who rode his bicycle across the country to raise money for Gold Star families - relatives of US military members who died in battle - has returned to San Diego.

In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Ryan Gehris tells Jeff why he rode for patriots and his mother Pattie.

Ryan raised more than $3,000 for Gold Star families. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

