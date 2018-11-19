Ocean Beach man raises money for fallen patriots

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Ocean Beach man who rode his bicycle across the country to raise money for Gold Star families - relatives of US military members who died in battle - has returned to San Diego.
In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Ryan Gehris tells Jeff why he rode for patriots and his mother Pattie.
Ryan raised more than $3,000 for Gold Star families. Click here if you would like to make a donation.
A Zevely Zone follow up tonight as we hear from the OB man who rode his bike to NYC to raise money for Gold Star Military Families. Watch at 5:40 pm on CBS 8 and 10:40 pm on the CW San Diego @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @FallenPatriots pic.twitter.com/BnxPi96Aov— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) November 19, 2018
