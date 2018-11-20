Senator Kamala Harris visits Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – United States Senator Kamala Harris on Monday paid a visit to Camp Pendleton to tour the base and speak to Marines and their families – thanking them for their service.

Senator Harris expressed her gratitude to the men and women defending our country. She also thanked those risking their lives to protect Californians from out-of-control wildfires.

"What I saw are incredibly dedicated Americans who are serving our country, doing extraordinary work that requires high-level skills," said Harris. "I also spent time with the spouses of active service members, talking about the sacrifices they make in terms of their children and being by themselves for eight months at a time. They can't be thanked enough."

She was, however, critical when it came to troop deployments at the border – saying the decision to deploy 5,800 active duty troops to the border was based “on a political agenda.”

Senator Harris also defended her tweet earlier on Monday – calling on acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to rescues himself from the Mueller investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Earlier this month, Senator Harris and Senator Dianne Feinstein called for improved housing conditions at Camp Pendleton – citing toxic mold, leaking roofs, fire hazards and lead based paint.

During her visit, Harris reiterated that call – questioning if we we were giving troops “the dignity that their service deserves.”