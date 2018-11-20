DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to view security efforts at Borde - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to view security efforts at Border Field State Park

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Neda Iranpour, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to visit Border Field State Park Tuesday, while U.S. troops reinforce the border as thousands of Central American migrants arrive in Tijuana.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ten lanes going from Mexico into the US are closed, leaving 16 that are currently open.

Earlier Monday, traffic lanes were shut down by CBP at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Nielsen wrote in a tweet on Monday that traffic was shut down at a key port of entry near San Diego because a large number of migrants "were planning to rush the border" illegally. 

Nielsen added in a later tweet that some migrants "are purposely causing disruptions at our border ports of entry."

"There is a legal and illegal way to enter the US. We have deployed additional forces to protect our border. We will enforce all our laws," she continued.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in San Francisco. The request was made by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights, which quickly sued after President Donald Trump issued the ban this month in response to the caravans of migrants that have started to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that said anyone who crossed the southern border illegally would be ineligible for asylum.

About 1300 troops have been assigned to reinforce the border along the California-Mexico fence line. They’ve been placing razor wire and other barriers to limit access to the ports of entry, most of their work will be complete in the next few weeks. So most troops will be back home well in time for Christmas.

