San Diego Blood Bank to begin three-day holiday blood drive

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Blood Bank will kick off a three-day blood drive at a Broken Yolk Cafe restaurant on Tuesday to prepare for the holiday season, when donations typically wane.

The drive is part of the blood bank's San Diego Cares campaign, which runs through Jan. 15. According to the blood bank, blood donations slow in November and December due to increased travel and donors being busy with holiday plans. Because of this, local blood supply levels can become critically low.

The campaign includes multiple blood drives with incentives for donating blood, like special edition T-shirts. Blood donors can also use the points earned by donating to make a donation to the San Diego Food Bank.

"Our community's participation in San Diego Cares and proceeds from all activities contribute to our ability to save the lives of more than 100,000 local hospital patients each year," said San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis. "This year we're providing many ways to participate and give back during the holidays."

The blood bank will take donations at the Mission Valley Broken Yolk Cafe at 1760 Camino Del Rio N. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents who donate today at Broken Yolke Cafe or at any San Diego Blood Bank donor center through Dec. 2 will receive a coupon for a free entree at the restaurant. Donors must be at least 17 years old, 114 pounds and in general good health.