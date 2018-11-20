Mommy's Helpers: Thanksgiving hacks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Moms Blog wants to help you have a stress-free (or as close as possible!) Thanksgiving this year.

Niki Jones is the founder of San Diego Moms Blog and shares how to keep your holiday meal prep streamlined and with minimal dishes to clean up with her Easy Instant Pot Thanksgiving Recipes.

Rachel Tintle, owner of Tea Willow Designs, has a great way to keep kids busy during dinner that also adds festive ambiance to your get together by using place mats that double as coloring pages.

Alma Lucy Fisher wants to remind moms to encourage their guests to BYOT -- That's bring your own Tupperware -- for leftovers this year.

And once all the guests have gone and there's no more turkey in sight, holiday spirit at Sip and Sweets with Santa!

This festive event is back for the 3rd year in a row on Saturday, December 1st at the Hotel Karlan Carmel Highlands Ballroom on Saturday, December 1st starting at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are $25 per family, and your family ticket will include access to a fun family experience.

To purchase tickets, for more information, and to see a full line up of events, click here!

For more hacks, tips, and tricks from the San Diego Moms Blog, visit their website: sandiego.citymomsblog.com.