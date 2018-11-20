Mommy's Helpers: Thanksgiving hacks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Moms Blog wants to help you have a stress-free (or as close as possible!) Thanksgiving this year.
Niki Jones is the founder of San Diego Moms Blog and shares how to keep your holiday meal prep streamlined and with minimal dishes to clean up with her Easy Instant Pot Thanksgiving Recipes.
Rachel Tintle, owner of Tea Willow Designs, has a great way to keep kids busy during dinner that also adds festive ambiance to your get together by using place mats that double as coloring pages.
Alma Lucy Fisher wants to remind moms to encourage their guests to BYOT -- That's bring your own Tupperware -- for leftovers this year.
And once all the guests have gone and there's no more turkey in sight, holiday spirit at Sip and Sweets with Santa!
This festive event is back for the 3rd year in a row on Saturday, December 1st at the Hotel Karlan Carmel Highlands Ballroom on Saturday, December 1st starting at 9:30 a.m.
Tickets are $25 per family, and your family ticket will include access to a fun family experience.
To purchase tickets, for more information, and to see a full line up of events, click here!
For more hacks, tips, and tricks from the San Diego Moms Blog, visit their website: sandiego.citymomsblog.com.
If you’re an animal-lover yourself or you know someone who likes creatures of all shapes and sizes – a Zooprize Party may tickle your fancy.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to visit Border Field State Park Tuesday, while U.S. troops reinforce the border as thousands of Central American migrants arrive in Tijuana.
A local teen got the chance to thank the woman who saved his life.17-year-old Alejandro Hernandez received a kidney in July and Tuesday he met his donor for the first time.
The Kitcheniestas are here to show us how we can maintain a healthy lifestyle not only during the holidays, but all year long!
This new Clint Black musical debuting at the Old Globe, has the songs, the story, and the reason for the season, on stage now through December 31!
San Diego is the second most popular destination for Thanksgiving travelers nationwide, according to AAA's online and travel agency bookings.
Two men were arrested on Tuesday morning after returning to the scene of a failed robbery attempt at a gas station in the El Cerrito area, one day after the same gas station was robbed by a lone gunman, police said.
Jazzercise. It’s more than a type of workout, many would argue it’s a dynasty created by Judi Sheppard Missett.
In honor of the holiday season, many DNA testing sites are offering discounts to get a better understanding. News 8’s Marcella Lee took one looking for some surprises in her family tree.